The Joseph Thomas Foundation is planning a benefit concert this month in Buffalo Gap. Journey of Hope is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th at 7pm at The Ciel at CL event venue.

Attendees will enjoy a catered meal, live entertainment by performer Caleb Young, and hear testimony from 2023 Joseph Thomas Foundation Ambassadors. Funds raised will go directly to the Joseph Thomas Foundation to support their two programs; financial assistance program that helps procure medical equipment and supplies for medically fragile and special needs children along with a closet program that rehomes donated, gently used medical equipment and new supplies to anyone in need regardless of age or income.

Journey of Hope

Ciel at CL

917 Co Rd 151

Buffalo Gap, TX

Saturday, October 14th

7:00 pm

josephthomasfoundation.org