Camp Courage Jr. helps young children cope after loss

News release from Hendrick Hospice Care:

Hendrick Hospice Care’s day camp provides place for young children to heal, Aug. 3

Hendrick Hospice Care’s Camp Courage JR is a one-day camp specifically designed for young children dealing with grief and loss. The camp, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., is open to children who are entering kindergarten through the second grade.

Camp Courage JR was created for children facing similar losses of a loved one, but may not be ready for an overnight camp. Campers participate in recreational activities that promote self-esteem, encourage self-healing and provide an outlet for unexpressed emotions.

“Hendrick Hospice Care is happy to offer Camp Courage JR to the community again this year,” said Katie Cheyne, bereavement coordinator at Hendrick Hospice Care. “The camp provides a safe place for younger children who are grieving a loss from death, divorce, incarceration or deployment. Generous donations to Children’s Miracle Network allow participants to attend camp at no cost.”

With the help of specially trained counselors, campers develop healthy coping skills as a result of the variety of grief exercises offered, which ultimately help build self confidence and trust, as well as an understanding of the grief process.

Applications are available online at hendrickhospice.org/campcourage, or by emailing kcheyne@hendrickhealth.org or one can be picked up at Hendrick Hospice Care Center, 1651 Pine St. Abilene. The day camp will be held at Hendrick Hospice Care Center.

