Celebrate culture in Downtown Abilene “Together with DÍA!”

News release from Cultura Local ABI

LOCAL NONPROFIT, CULTURA LOCAL ABI TO CONNECT

CHILDREN/YOUTH/FAMILIES TO KALEIDOSCOPE OF CULTURES IN THE

BIG COUNTRY



What’s the best way to explore a new culture? Celebrate Together with Día on May 1st with

Cultura Local ABI at the Elks Arts Center. Throughout the day, children & families will be

learning about each other and leading the way to understanding the rich varied cultures and

living heritage that exists in our community.



Dia, which stands for, El día de los niños/El día de los libros, is a celebration of children,

families, and reading that culminates every year on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the

importance of advocating literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Día is an enhancement of Children’s Day, which began in 1925. Children’s Day was

designated as a day to bring attention to the importance and well-being of children. In 1996,

nationally acclaimed children’s book author Pat Mora proposed linking the celebration of

childhood and children with literacy to found El día de los niños/El día de los libros

(Children’s Day/Book Day).



Cultura Loca ABI is bringing this national initiative to the Big Country again after a pause due

to COVID. Photos from 2019’s event can be viewed on FB/IG. This year, Cultura Local ABI is

bringing this initiative to life here in the Big Country with the theme: Together with DIA-Many

Children, Many Cultures, Many Books.



The event will kick off at 9:30am with Mayor Williams as well as a parade of cultures and

danza from Ballet Folklorico del Big Country:Alma de Nuestras Raices.



The day will continue with multicultural book readings & dramatizations, Cultural

demonstrations, Multi-cultural activities, giveaways and more! Everyone is welcome.

Together with DÍA!- Dia De Los Niños

Elks Arts Center

1174 N. 1st St.

Saturday, May 1st

9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Free Event

Facebook: Cultura Local ABI