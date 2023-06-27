This weekend you are invited to a two-day festival celebrating independence. There will be fireworks both nights starting at 10:00 pm. Other activities this year include a cornhole tournament on Saturday, a BBQ cook-off Friday afternoon, and more.

This year Tapville will be joining the Festival By The Lake selling several varieties of beer and wine. Proof of Identification will be required to purchase alcohol.

16th Annual Festival by the Lake

Clyde Lake

7681 FM 3217

June 30th & July 1st

Fireworks Both Nights

$5 Cooler Charge

Facebook: Clyde’s Festival by The Lake

Live Music-

Friday:

5-7 Jordan Haynes

7-9 Love is Blind

9-11 Kirk House

Saturday:

12-2 Caleb Sutton Band

2-4 Davis Brothers Band

4-5 Awards Ceremony

5-7 PowerTap

7-9 Jackson Hatch

9-11 Garrett Bryan & The Traveling City Committee

Activities / Events