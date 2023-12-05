Join The Abilene Fire Department for Night of Lights at Safety City, where we have transformed our miniature town into a winter wonderland. Open December 14-16 and December 21-23, from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, you can enjoy:

Walking through dazzling light displays and holiday scenes

Sipping on hot cocoa and munching on cookies

Taking fun Christmas photos

Meeting our firefighters and touring our fire engines

Greeting Sparky the Fire Dog and even Santa Claus

Admission is free, but donations are welcome and appreciated. We are grateful to our generous sponsors who made this event possible. Come and share the joy of the season with us at Safety City, located at 2601 S. 7th Street. We hope to see you there!

