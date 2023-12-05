Join The Abilene Fire Department for Night of Lights at Safety City, where we have transformed our miniature town into a winter wonderland. Open December 14-16 and December 21-23, from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, you can enjoy:
- Walking through dazzling light displays and holiday scenes
- Sipping on hot cocoa and munching on cookies
- Taking fun Christmas photos
- Meeting our firefighters and touring our fire engines
- Greeting Sparky the Fire Dog and even Santa Claus
Admission is free, but donations are welcome and appreciated. We are grateful to our generous sponsors who made this event possible. Come and share the joy of the season with us at Safety City, located at 2601 S. 7th Street. We hope to see you there!
Night of Lights
Safety City
2601 South 7th St.
December 14th – 16th & 21st – 23rd
6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Free Admission
abilenefiredepartment.org