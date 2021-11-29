Celebrate the holidays “farm style” at Christmas in the Garden

News release from The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council:

ABILENE, TX – Jump into your pajamas and head downtown to celebrate the holidays with some four-legged friends! The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents the 3rd Annual Christmas in the Garden: Family Fun on the Farm on Friday, Dec. 3. This year’s event features the May Farm petting zoo, live entertainment and farm-themed crafts and food.

This year, we are offering families two times to choose from – 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per family. Families can ride the Storybook Capital Express train and see Storybook Capital of America® characters in Santa’s Workshop for $1 a ticket. The 2019 Christmas in the Garden sold out. Buy tickets at www.abilenecac.org while spots are still available.

This festive evening takes place in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden on the lawn of the Abilene Convention Center. The garden’s storybook sculptures are decorated with twinkling Christmas lights and holiday decorations.

Children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus and families can take their photo with a vintage red truck decorated for the holidays.

Mrs. Claus will read “An Otis Christmas” written and illustrated by Loren Long, whose original artwork was on exhibit at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature this summer and was the honoree of the 2021 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival.

Christmas in the Garden is hosted by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and is one of several featured events during the Abilene Downtown Association’s annual City Sidewalks holiday celebration. For a full schedule of City Sidewalks events, go to www.abilenedowntown.com