News Release from Celebrity Attractions:

Celebrity Attractions Announces 2019-2020 Broadway Season in Abilene

(ABILENE, TX) Celebrity Attractions and the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council are proud to announce the 2019-2020 Broadway Season lineup of four shows making their Abilene premiere and titles so fresh that two are STILL running on Broadway! Travel back in time just after WWII into the lives of GIs returning from war in BANDSTAND. FINDING NEVERLAND tells the backstory of Peter Pan and author J.M. Barrie and BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the story of Carole’s rise to stardom as a songwriter and Grammy® award-winning performer. WAITRESS, with its award-winning score by Sarah Barellies, captures hearts with the story of a small-town waitress who hopes a baking contest in a nearby county will offer her a chance at a fresh start in life.

BANDSTAND, November 6, 2019 – In 1945, as America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home. In late 2016, BANDSTAND became the first theater production to be 6 Certified by Got Your 6 for the show’s reasonable and accurate veteran portrayals.

FINDING NEVERLAND, January 30, 2020 – Based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

BEAUTIFUL, March 23, 2020 – The Carole King Musical – For five years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “Up on the Roof”, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, and “Natural Woman”, this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember – and a story you’ll never forget.

WAITRESS, June 14, 202 – This irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. WAITRESS is recommended for mature audiences.

For great seats to the Celebrity Attractions 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Abilene Convention Center, become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season tickets range from $139 – $292. Season Subscriber benefits include many advantages: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general public. To become a Season Subscriber, call Celebrity Attractions at 800.869.1451 or for more information visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com. Abilene’s 2019-2020 Broadway Season is presented by Celebrity Attractions and the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, the Abilene Convention Center Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Abilene Convention Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Abilene Convention Center Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Get social with Celebrity Attractions by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayABILENE. Follow us at Twitter.com/BwayABILENE and Instagram.com/BroadwayAbilene. Join in the conversation by using #BwayABILENE.