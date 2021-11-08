Center for Contemporary Arts hosting week full of events

The Center for Contemporary Arts has a week full of events planned. We learn about what they have lined up.

Dirty Drawers

Monday, November 8th, 7-9PM @ 220 Cypress St, The Center for Contemporary Arts | The Center’s weekly figure drawing class. All supplies provided

Registration link here: bit.ly/3CTRj1q

ArtWalk

Thursday, November 11th, 5-8PM @ Downtown Abilene | A celebration of art and the local downtown Abilene scene! Presented on the second Thursday of every month, ArtWalk is a free community event and is open to the public. Check our social media for ArtWalk schedule and updates. ArtWalk is presented by the Center for Contemporary Arts in collaboration with downtown neighbors including museums, galleries, nonprofits, and retail and corporate partners.

Facebook Event: (https://fb.me/e/132d8jEE9)

Exhibit Openings

Friday, November 12th, 5-7PM @ 220 Cypress St, The Center for Contemporary Arts

REMEMBERING GINGER – The Art & Collection of Ginger Womack Taylor (Gallery 3, Upstairs) Link here: https://fb.me/e/NfnpAalq

FLORA by Beckwith Thompson and Steve Goff (Wright Photography Gallery) Link here: https://fb.me/e/1lt5VtOcY

BOTH open to the public

Smartphone Photography Workshop with Steve Goff and Beckwith Thompson

Saturday, November 13th, 10AM-2PM @ 220 Cypress St, The Center for Contemporary Arts | This workshop is designed to introduce techniques, tools, and apps to get the maximum quality and creative potential for today’s cell phone cameras. Participants will have an opportunity to photograph and create edited images with the instructors during the day. | $50 for General Admission; $45 for CCA Members | 4 hour class + boxed lunch + instruction from two renowned professional photographers. | Limited to 10 participants. This workshop is in correlation with Goff & Thompson’s photography exhibit, FLORA.

Link here: bit.ly/3jHO2uL