The Center for Contemporary Arts is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a virtual ArtWalk on November 2nd. We learn how you can pick up a kit and take part in activities put together through the partnership of downtown businesses and organizations.

Virtual Día de los Muertos ArtWalk

Hosted on The Center for Contemporary Arts Facebook Page

Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 pm

Fine Art Kit Pick-up:

220 Cypress Street

Thursday, October 28th

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

center-arts.com