An all-star cast of Abilene performers are coming together for a show about communication and not speaking. We learn about “Small Mouth Sounds”.

Small Mouth Sounds by Chameleon Performing Arts Company

The Modern at Motis Building

202 Pine St., Suite 301

July 22nd – 24th & 29th – 30th

8:00 pm

Tickets: $25

(325) 575-1598

Purchase tickets here