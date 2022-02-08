Information from The Grace Museum:

Join us for Tot Spot at The Grace Museum and bring your preschoolers for creative classes in an inspirational setting!

FEBRUARY PROJECT: Marbled Valentine’s Day Cards

ABOUT TOT SPOT:

Thursday, February 10th and Friday, February 11th.

Includes a gallery tour & related art project led by a Grace Museum Educator + play time in Spark

Designed for preschool children ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult (younger siblings are welcome to attend but will be charged if they do the project)

Choose from two class times each month at 9:30 am or 11 am.

All materials, supplies, and surfaces will be sanitized before and after each class.

Registration is preferred but we also welcome walk-ins! Contact The Grace Museum at (325) 673-4587 for more information or register below.

FREE for Grace Museum Members | $5 PER PARTICIPATING CHILD for Non-Members

REGISTER FOR A CLASS:

Select your preferred class time and complete the online registration form.

If you’re not a Museum Member, you will be charged $5 per participating child when you attend (all memberships will be verified by Grace staff).

Membership Questions? Call us! (325) 673-4587

This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.

