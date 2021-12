Chorus Abilene and Dance Discovery Studios are partnering for a special Christmas concert this month. We learn about the show and how you can see it in-person or online.

Chorus Abilene Christmas Concert

Wylie Performing Arts Center

4502 Antilley Rd.

Saturday, December 11th

7:00 pm

$10- General Admission/Livestream

$8- In person Seniors/Military

ChorusAbilene.org