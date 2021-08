Chorus Abilene is looking for new singers for their choirs. We learn how you can audition for the youth and adult choirs as well as their a Capella pop group BackBeat.

Chorus Abilene Auditions

HSU Choir Room

Youth Choir (1st – 12th grade) auditions accepted and scheduled through August 31st

Adult Choir (18+)

August 21st 3-5pm

Backbeat (18+)

September 4th 1-5pm

Get more information or register to audition at chorusabilene.org