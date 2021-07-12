Chorus Abilene to hold music day camp for elementary students

News release from Chorus Abilene:

Chorus Abilene’s music camp is back! The day camp for students grades 1-5

will take place July 26-30 from 8:30 to 12pm at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest with

a capstone performance on July 30th at 11am.

Using a wide variety of musical styles, campers will experience an immersive musical experience

focused on sharing music with others through performance. Healthy vocal habits interspersed

with pitched and rhythm instruments will be our primary skill areas. The day camp will

conclude with a capstone presentation to share what the students have learned.

The camp cost is $175 for the week, and scholarships are available to those in need. To register

for the camp, go to www.ChorusAbilene.org. and call 325-673-7464 or email

info@chorusabilene.net for more information.

Chorus Abilene is the oldest operating community choir in Abilene and the only choral

organization in town that offers choirs for both adults and children/youth. If you are interested

in learning more about the organization or wish to schedule an audition for the 2021-22 season,

visit www.ChorusAbilene.org.

Chorus Abilene seeks to promote choral music through performance and participation, while

educating the hearts, minds, and voices of its student members.