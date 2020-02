Chorus Abilene is honoring tradition with an evening of music from Fiddler on The Roof. We find out how you can join the fun plus a live preview in studio.

Spotlight 2020 “Traditions!”

ACU- Hunter Welcome Center

Saturday, February 29th

6:30 pm

$40- Adults

$20- 12 & under

Reservations required by Feb 25th

(325) 673-SING

ChorusAbilene.net