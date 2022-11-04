On November 10th, Chorus Abilene will hold a fundraiser the likes of which

Abilene has never seen before! The proceeds from this event will go to the organization’s

scholarship funds. This spectacular event will include gambling, dancing, appetizers,

Prohibition era cocktails, and door prizes. There will be awards given to Best Dressed, Longest

String of Pearls, Best Dancer, etc., as well as an array of door prizes from Massage Heights,

Historic Paramount Theatre, Grain Theory, and more. 1920s costumes are encouraged but not

required.

The event will be held at The Witherspoon at 370 Mesquite St. Built in 1926, this renovated

warehouse will transport you to another time. Jessica Hewitt (The Witherspoon’s owner) will

teach dance steps for those interested in learning the Charleston and other period dance steps.

For those who do not have a grasp on the rules of craps or other games, Eric Logan and his

eMotion Entertainment team will be happy to teach any event-goer interested in learning!

For tickets, visit www.ChorusAbilene.org

Chorus Abilene is Abilene’s oldest continuously operating community choir in Abilene and the

only choral organization in town to offer ensembles for both adults and students. To schedule

an audition for one of Chorus Abilene’s four ensembles for singers ranging in age from 1st

graders to senior citizens, contact abigail@chorusabilene.org.