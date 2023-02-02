This weekend you are invited to pig out for a great cause at the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast to benefit volunteer fire departments.

This will be the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will be held February 4th and 5th, 2023, in Buffalo Gap at The Old Settlers Reunion Grounds. The feast is a fundraiser for the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments consisting of Lawn, Buffalo Gap, Jim Ned and Moro. In years last the event has raised more than $560,000 to benefit those fire departments.

Teams will gather Saturday to begin the cookoff and lunch will be served on Sunday to guests with a $25 ticket. Gates will open at 11:00 am and serving will begin at 11:30 am. The feast also features both a silent and live auction. The silent auction will be until 1:30 pm on Sunday and the Live auction will start at 1:45 pm.

Here are this year’s teams and menu items:

4 G’s– Little smokies & meatballs w/ sauce

Alot of BS– Stuffed pork loin & smoked cabbage

Big Smart Ash– German sausage & green chili hominy casserole

Empty Pockets– Pulled pork sliders

Git Sum Smokin– Deep fried country style ribs & roasted corn

Holy Smoke BBQ– Pork tenderloin

Instagator– Fried alligator & fried onions & fried jalapeno peppers

Lick and a Promise– Seafood gumbo

MOR Meat– Ham & beans

Mulligans– Deer stew served over rice

Purple sack– Chicken- defeathered, bone-in, organic-ish

Ring of Fire– Fajitas

Southern T– Pork tacos & venison tacos

Taste Like Pit– Hawg wings & baked potatoes salad

Tequila Ridge– Pork tenderloin & jalapeno corn & buffalo wings

Tipsey Chef– Smoke sausage (jalapeno, regular, and cheese) & roasted potatoes

Texas Chillin & Grillin– Chicken & jalapeno corn

Texas Heat #1– Tenderloin medallions

Texas Heat #2– Pork loin & hot hominy

Wild Hogs– Street tacos

The success of the event will come from donations and dollars raised through sponsorships and the auctions.

