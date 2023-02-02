This weekend you are invited to pig out for a great cause at the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast to benefit volunteer fire departments.
This will be the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will be held February 4th and 5th, 2023, in Buffalo Gap at The Old Settlers Reunion Grounds. The feast is a fundraiser for the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments consisting of Lawn, Buffalo Gap, Jim Ned and Moro. In years last the event has raised more than $560,000 to benefit those fire departments.
Teams will gather Saturday to begin the cookoff and lunch will be served on Sunday to guests with a $25 ticket. Gates will open at 11:00 am and serving will begin at 11:30 am. The feast also features both a silent and live auction. The silent auction will be until 1:30 pm on Sunday and the Live auction will start at 1:45 pm.
Here are this year’s teams and menu items:
4 G’s– Little smokies & meatballs w/ sauce
Alot of BS– Stuffed pork loin & smoked cabbage
Big Smart Ash– German sausage & green chili hominy casserole
Empty Pockets– Pulled pork sliders
Git Sum Smokin– Deep fried country style ribs & roasted corn
Holy Smoke BBQ– Pork tenderloin
Instagator– Fried alligator & fried onions & fried jalapeno peppers
Lick and a Promise– Seafood gumbo
MOR Meat– Ham & beans
Mulligans– Deer stew served over rice
Purple sack– Chicken- defeathered, bone-in, organic-ish
Ring of Fire– Fajitas
Southern T– Pork tacos & venison tacos
Taste Like Pit– Hawg wings & baked potatoes salad
Tequila Ridge– Pork tenderloin & jalapeno corn & buffalo wings
Tipsey Chef– Smoke sausage (jalapeno, regular, and cheese) & roasted potatoes
Texas Chillin & Grillin– Chicken & jalapeno corn
Texas Heat #1– Tenderloin medallions
Texas Heat #2– Pork loin & hot hominy
Wild Hogs– Street tacos
The success of the event will come from donations and dollars raised through sponsorships and the auctions.
13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast
Old Settlers Reunion Grounds
Buffalo Gap, TX
Sunday, February 5th
Gates Open at 11:00 am
Tickets: $25
fireandicefeast.com