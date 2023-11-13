The Christmas season is just around the corner and there’s no better place to experience the joy of Christmas than in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas®! From enchanting ice sculptures to festive activities for the whole family, Grapevine is the setting to create lasting family memories.

Starting November 10th, the Gaylord Texan Resort will kick off its annual Lone Star Christmas events. Get ready to be amazed by the incredible ICE! exhibit, featuring larger-than-life ice sculptures and thrilling ice luge rides. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for snow showers, wolf ears and bright smiles at Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland spectacular. Back for a second year is the Peace Plaza Ice Rink presented by Champion Energy featuring outdoor ice skating during the Texas winter! The little ones will be filled with excitement as they board the North Pole Express excursions presented by Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail. They can also make fun crafts during Christmas activities at Elf Adventure and Historic Nash Farm. And for another dose of festive entertainment, the Historic Palace Theatre will be showcasing classic Christmas movies and Broadway-style performances.

Santa Claus loves the Christmas Capital of Texas! When he’s not on Historic Main Street, you can catch him at Bass Pro Shop’s Santa’s Wonderland starting November 4th and he’ll also be scuba diving at SEA LIFE Grapevine inside Grapevine Mills starting November 25th.

It’s easy to check off your Christmas gift list while exploring Grapevine Mills, the charming boutiques and quaint shops on Historic Main Street and the Grapevine Christmas Market at the Town Square Gazebo. Make time to settle in for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Grapevine offers a wide range of dining options, featuring cuisines from around the world, ensuring that everyone’s taste buds are satisfied. For a unique dining experience join the Texas Star Dinner Theater for a Christmas murder mystery show during dinner.

Warm up with a delicious cup of hot cocoa from Dr. Sue’s Hot Chocolate Bar and savor the delightful flavors of peppermint bark at Kilwin’s. Sip on the Christmas spirit with a visit to the Holly Jolly Bar at Harvest Hall’s Third Rail, Chicken N Pickle’s Christmas pop-up bar, or one of Grapevine’s winery tasting rooms.

Capture the perfect family picture at the various photo opportunities on Historic Main Street. Visit the new Merry Memories Square presented by Texas Health at the Town Square Gazebo (325 S. Main St.) which will feature the all-new Grapevine Advent Calendar in December! Take a stroll through the photo ops at Hometown Christmas inside the Grapevine Tower Gallery (636 S. Main St.) and be sure to see the Singing Snowmen across from the best deli in Texas, which was recently inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame, Weinberger’s Deli (601 S. Main St.)

Mark your calendar for the official kickoff of the Christmas Capital of Texas, the 35th Annual Carol of Lights presented by Texas Health on Monday, November 20. There are three Merry & Bright Drone Shows this year on Saturdays, December 2, 9 and 16. The 44th Annual Parade of Lights takes place Thursday, December 7. All of these events take place on Historic Main Street.

To make your visit even more convenient, Trinity Metro TEXRail is offering free rides throughout November to celebrate their 40th Anniversary. In December enjoy your first round-trip ride to Grapevine at half price. Just use code CCOT23A for adults or CCOT23R for seniors 65+, persons with disabilities, Medicare card holders, youth ages 5-19 and veterans with proof of status. If you’re driving to Grapevine find interactive parking information at ParkGV.com.

Grapevine makes it easy to book your stay and plan your visit, just head to ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com today.