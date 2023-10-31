Christmas Carousel is the annual fundraising event of the Junior League of Abilene, and funds the League’s community projects throughout the year. These projects focus on meeting the needs of women and children in our community. The event began in 1981, and this year the Junior League celebrates the 42nd annual event.

Before the market opens the public is invited to a ticketed preview party. This exclusive event on Thursday evening gives you the opportunity to mingle with friends while getting a private early shopping experience in our market hall. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served by Matera Bar and Grill, and wine and beer from Ben E. Keith and Potosi Live. Event is limited to 250 guests.

Christmas Carousel Preview Party

Abilene Convention Center

Thursday, November 2nd

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

All tickets: $60