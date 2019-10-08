Information from Church of the Heavenly Rest:

Church of the Heavenly Rest Chamber Music Concert Series Presents Incarnatus

Saturday, October 12, 7:00pm

In celebration of the life of Joy Ramsey

Dallas’s new professional concert choir Incarnatus made their debut in March 2019 to rave reviews from a large and enthusiastic audience at Church of the Incarnation. Led by Scott Dettra, the group focuses on sacred repertoire, particularly from the last century and the Renaissance. Their current program features music in honor of the Virgin Mary, as well as two settings of the 4th-century hymn Te Deum.

Our concerts are a gift to our congregation and our community. All are welcome. Childcare available.

602 Meander Street

Abilene, TX 79602

325-677-2091

heavenlyrestabilene.org