This Friday you are invited to a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival in North Abilene. The parade will start behind The Mann Middle School tennis courts on Vogel Street and will make its way to Sears Park where there will be a free community festival. Lineup for the parade will be at 5:30 pm and the parade begins at 6:00 pm. The free fetial will feature Ballet Folklorico and lots of fun for the family.