The Children’s Performing Arts Series is back with a selection of great shows for 2021. We find out what they have coming up this spring.

Children’s Performing Arts Series

The Paramount Theatre

Cinderella: April 18th at 2:00 pm

Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular: May 16th at 2:00 pm

$10- General Admission

$9- Military

(325) 677-1161

cpasabilene.org