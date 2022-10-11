WHO:

Cisco College, with campuses in Abilene, Texas, and Cisco, Texas, announced today the dates for its theatre department’s traveling dinner show, “The Banishing,” an original play written by Z.J. Frizzell.

WHAT:

The murder-mystery dinner show explores the insidiousness of small-town friendships, as an amateur journalist investigates a paranormal threat at a deadly memorial service.

Guests at the 30-minute thriller will enjoy local catering, while the ghost of Eastland’s infamous Screaming Sheila haunts the evening.

WHY:

The Cisco College theatre department is on a mission to engage the community with unforgettable art and entertainment. The fall production celebrates the rich history of Eastland County by breathing life into a local legend. It will travel to four entertainment venues to provide regional audiences with greater access to the cultural experience.

WHERE/WHEN:

Blue Duck Winery (Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.)

507 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX 76437

Lyric Art Center (Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.)

107 S Lamar St, Eastland, TX 76448

KAO Lounge (Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.)

137 B Oak St, Abilene, TX 79602

Crawford Theatre (Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.)

101 College Heights, Cisco, TX 76437

CATERING:

Bartee’s Bar-B-Que (Cisco, TX)

Spanky’s Catering (Eastland, TX)

Graze Abilene (Abilene, TX)

TICKETS:

$5-$30, catering included

RSVP required at Eventbrite

RATED:

PG-13; moderate language, violence and scares

For more information on Cisco College, visit cisco.edu.

Details on the department of theatre are available at www.cisco.edu/crawford-theater.

With questions, contact crawfordtheatre@ciso.edu or follow Crawford Theater at www.facebook.com/Thecrawfordtheatreciscocollege

and www.instagram.com/thecrawfordtheatre.