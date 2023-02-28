This March Clement Portraits in Cisco culminates a recent project called Legendary Lades. The project exclusively features women 40 years and older. Photographer Tyler Clement says this demographic is under-represented in the media and beauty industry. Clement wanted to show the world that there is no age limit to feeling beautiful and confident.

The project is personal to Clement who lost his mother at the age of 49 and says the family did not have many good photos of her.

During the project each woman got to work with a styling consultation, hair and makeup styling, a fully guided photoshoot with multiple outfits and backdrops in studio, a photo reveal session, and a feature in the Legendary Ladies magazine as well as the exhibit.

The Exhibit and Celebration will be held at the Conrad Hilton Center in Cisco on Thursday, March 9th at 6:00 pm. Admission is free. There will be printed portraits on display, hors d’oeuvres, music, mingling and door prizes. Clement says the most import aspect is the celebration the twelve women who had the courage to get in front of the camera to create these heirloom portraits.

Guests of Honor:

Tammy Loran

Elisa Robledo

Karen Williamson

Karen Lenz

Nora Graham-Honea

Janice Hyatt

Delette Gazaway

Patsy Copeland

Mary Beth Mazurek

Tarra Parks

Tina Bingham

Vickie McCombs

You can RSVP on Eventbrite