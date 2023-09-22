Cisco Strong will have its 5th annual Cisco TX Pie Fest on October 21, 2023. Starting with a small idea in 1998, this festival has grown to be a regional event for everyone.

Last year the event brought in more than 3000 attendees from multiple counties and cities throughout Texas. A community Pot Pie Dinner will be held on Friday, October 20th at the Conrad Hilton Center from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm and then on Saturday, October 21st, Pie Fest will begin at 10:00 am. The Festival includes a pie eating contest, an All-You-Can-Eat Pie Buffet, a Pie Baking Contest, with a grand prize of $1000, and Pie Auctions that helps fund local Cisco projects.

The event will feature live music, arts & crafts and food vendors, children’s activities, a Mud Pie Color Run hosted by Muddy Mikes Restaurant, a car show sponsored by Cisco Big Dam Car Show and much more. I Fly for Pie sponsored by Airspace Auctions will provide a shuttle to and from the airport for our event.

The event is held at the Conrad Hilton Center and within the downtown area of Cisco. To find out more about the event, you can visit www.ciscotxpiefest.com