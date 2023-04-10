This Thursday is ArtWalk in Downtown Abilene and it’s one of the biggest ArtWalks of the year! Classic cars will line the streets for the annual CarWalk.

The event is for all ages and will feature live music by Parkside, dance performances, art demos and of course those classic automobiles.

ArtWalk is held on the second Thursday of every month. Organizers at The Center for Contemporary Arts invite you to experience live art demonstrations, handcrafted art vendors, local food & drink, and more!

CarWalk

Downtown Abilene

Thursday, April 13th

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

artwalkabi.com