‘Click, Clack, Moo’ and more coming soon from the Children’s Performing Arts Series

Click, Clack, Moo – brings hilarious barnyard politics to Abilene on February 16, 2020

“Click, Clack, Moo” a delightful professional touring musical based on the modern classic children’s book, “Click, Clack Moo, Cows that Type,” is coming to Abilene’s Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.

“Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing?” The much-loved Caldecott Honor children’s book is brought to life on stage in a colorful, captivating, hilariously “moo”ving musical about negotiation and compromise. Families of all ages will be “crowing” with laughter. Chick-fil-A, South Clack, our generous show sponsor, will also have the cows there to greet the audience before the show.

All show tickets are only $10, thanks to generous sponsors. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

CPAS will also present two other fantastic shows this spring:

“Peter Rabbit Tales” – Sunday, March 22, 2020 – 2 p.m. Blue-coated Peter Rabbit has become an icon of childhood since he first hopped out of a story book and into children’s hearts. Enchantment Theatre Company, in collaboration with Frederick Warne & Co. and Penguin Books UK, is bringing the authorized theatrical version of Peter Rabbit™ Tales to Abilene. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous world of Beatrix Potter comes alive on stage.!

“Dog Man, The Musical” – Sunday, April 26, 2019 – 2 p.m. Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious new production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Kid comic book writers George and Harold set out to write a musical based on their character, Dog Man, who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.

All performances will take place on Sunday afternoons at 2pm at the Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress Street in Abilene. Season tickets can be purchased at cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161. Links for photos and graphics are below.

Ticket levels and prices – Single tickets are only $10 while season ticket purchasers can buy a 3-show season package for $30. Military-level season packages are $27.

Theater is a gateway to a world of imagination, and CPAS shows offer original stories and music, family fun and magical memories at an extremely affordable price. Almost 60 generous community sponsors support the organization—and by extension, all Abilene families.

