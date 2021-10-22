Clue comes to life on stage at Abilene Community Theatre

Abilene Community Theatre is bringing Clue to the stage beginning next week. The play based on the 1985 comedy classic was adapted for the stage by the movie’s screenwriter. Fans of the movie will see all their favorite characters from the movie with changes to the movie’s multiple endings. We talk with members of the cast about the murder mystery comedy based on the movie, based on the board game.

Clue

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

October 28th – 30th ; November 5th – 6th at 7:30 pm

November 7th at 2:00 pm

$15- General Admission

$13- Seniors/Students/Military

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org