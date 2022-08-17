Interested in a career that will provide great benefits, a 401k, and an ability to grow? You can join the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages family at a hiring fair in Abilene on Saturday, August 20th! The company is looking for machine and forklift operators, order builders, quality assurance technicians, and maintenance mechanics. If you cannot make it to the hiring fair you can visit opportunityfizzes.com and apply online.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Hiring Fair

Holiday Inn

3525 W Lake Rd.

Saturday, August 20th

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

opportunityfizzes.com