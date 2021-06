The Abilene Public Library has some fun activities coming up for teens. We learn about their coding club and a Jumanji themed escape room coming soon.

S.T.E.A.M. Club

Abilene Public Library- 2nd Floor, Auditorium

202 Cedar Street

Monday, June 28th

3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Escape Room: Jumanji

Abilene Public Library- 1st Floor, Story Room

202 Cedar Street

Friday, July 2nd

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/Library