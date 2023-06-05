The Coleman PRCA Rodeo is this weekend at The Goree Expo Center. We talk with Rodeo Queen Haylee Triplitt about this year’s rodeo.
The 2023 Coleman Rodeo Queen is Haylee Triplitt. She is the daughter of Richard and Teresa Triplitt of Gouldbusk. Haylee is the 2023 Salutatorian of Panther Creek High School and graduated with honors from Cisco Junior College with an associate degree in applied arts. While in high school, Haylee participated in FFA, student council, honor society, basketball, tennis, and golf. She was also very committed to community service, helping with such things as the Coleman Dove Fest and Hunter’s Barbeque, volunteering to help the Meek Blood Bank, and helping set up and clean up for the Coleman Livestock Show. She has shown lambs and swine for the past 10 years, but her passion is her horse which she has shown since she was five. Through her hard work she has won numerous world championships through the Quarter and Paint horse associations. Haylee is excited and honored to be this year’s Coleman Rodeo Queen and looks forward to seeing everyone come out!
Coleman PRCA Rodeo
The Bill Franklin Center and Goree Expo Center
Hwy 206 & 5th Ave.
Coleman, TX
Thursday, June 8th
08:00PM – Rodeo (Family Night Support The Susan G. Komen Foundation by weating pink.)
09:00PM – Jody Nix Boot Scootin’
Friday, June 9th
08:00PM – Rodeo
09:00PM – Jacob Stelly
10:00PM – William Clark Green
Saturday, June 10th
08:00PM – Rodeo
09:00PM – Logan Jahnke
10:00PM – Dylan Wheeler
Ticket Prices-
Thursday Rodeo- $5 All Ages
Friday and Saturday Rodeos- $10 Adults, $5 Children
Jody Nix Thursday Dance- $15
William Clark Green Concert- $20
Dylan Wheeler Concert- $20
Learn more at colemanrodeo.com