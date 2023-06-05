The Coleman PRCA Rodeo is this weekend at The Goree Expo Center. We talk with Rodeo Queen Haylee Triplitt about this year’s rodeo.

The 2023 Coleman Rodeo Queen is Haylee Triplitt. She is the daughter of Richard and Teresa Triplitt of Gouldbusk. Haylee is the 2023 Salutatorian of Panther Creek High School and graduated with honors from Cisco Junior College with an associate degree in applied arts. While in high school, Haylee participated in FFA, student council, honor society, basketball, tennis, and golf. She was also very committed to community service, helping with such things as the Coleman Dove Fest and Hunter’s Barbeque, volunteering to help the Meek Blood Bank, and helping set up and clean up for the Coleman Livestock Show. She has shown lambs and swine for the past 10 years, but her passion is her horse which she has shown since she was five. Through her hard work she has won numerous world championships through the Quarter and Paint horse associations. Haylee is excited and honored to be this year’s Coleman Rodeo Queen and looks forward to seeing everyone come out!

Coleman PRCA Rodeo

The Bill Franklin Center and Goree Expo Center

Hwy 206 & 5th Ave.

Coleman, TX

Thursday, June 8th

08:00PM – Rodeo (Family Night Support The Susan G. Komen Foundation by weating pink.)

09:00PM – Jody Nix Boot Scootin’

Friday, June 9th

08:00PM – Rodeo

09:00PM – Jacob Stelly

10:00PM – William Clark Green

Saturday, June 10th

08:00PM – Rodeo

09:00PM – Logan Jahnke

10:00PM – Dylan Wheeler

Ticket Prices-

Thursday Rodeo- $5 All Ages

Friday and Saturday Rodeos- $10 Adults, $5 Children

Jody Nix Thursday Dance- $15

William Clark Green Concert- $20

Dylan Wheeler Concert- $20

Learn more at colemanrodeo.com