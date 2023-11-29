Comedy, Comic Con, and Christmas shows are coming to The Abilene Convention Center. We get a look at what’s coming up.
- November 30th at 7:00 pm- John Crist
- Decmber 2nd & 3rd- Abilene Comic Con
- December 2nd at 7:30 pm- Abilene Philharmonic’s Irish Christmas in America
- December 9th at 7:00 pm- Patty Harper Once Upon A Christmas Eve
- December 11th at 7:00 pm- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
- December 16th at 2:00 pm- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
- January 6th at 2:00 pm- Giraffes Can’t Dance
- January 19th at 7:00 pm- Rodney Carrington
Find your tickets for these and more events at abileneconventioncenter.net