Comedy, Comic Con, and Christmas shows are coming to The Abilene Convention Center. We get a look at what’s coming up.

  • November 30th at 7:00 pm- John Crist
  • Decmber 2nd & 3rd- Abilene Comic Con
  • December 2nd at 7:30 pm- Abilene Philharmonic’s Irish Christmas in America
  • December 9th at 7:00 pm- Patty Harper Once Upon A Christmas Eve
  • December 11th at 7:00 pm- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
  • December 16th at 2:00 pm- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
  • January 6th at 2:00 pm- Giraffes Can’t Dance
  • January 19th at 7:00 pm- Rodney Carrington

Find your tickets for these and more events at abileneconventioncenter.net