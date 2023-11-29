Comedy, Comic Con, and Christmas shows are coming to The Abilene Convention Center. We get a look at what’s coming up.

November 30th at 7:00 pm- John Crist

Decmber 2nd & 3rd- Abilene Comic Con

December 2nd at 7:30 pm- Abilene Philharmonic’s Irish Christmas in America

December 9th at 7:00 pm- Patty Harper Once Upon A Christmas Eve

December 11th at 7:00 pm- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

December 16th at 2:00 pm- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

January 6th at 2:00 pm- Giraffes Can’t Dance

January 19th at 7:00 pm- Rodney Carrington

Find your tickets for these and more events at abileneconventioncenter.net