This October you are invited to a two-day festival to help support those affected by the Eastland Complex Fire of March 2022. The festival will feature two concerts and a worship service. All the money raised will be divided between the 8 Eastland County Volunteer Fire Departments and one winner of a drawing who lost their home in the Eastland County fires last March.

Event 1-

October 1st, Saturday night, starting at 6pm in the Lumbar Yard in Eastland next to Grimes Gardens.

Includes dinner and private concert with Michael Curtis Band (includes locals Cody Hutherson, Laci Hayes, and ET Bradley)

A song titled, The Fires of Love, has been written by song writer and Dove Award nominee, Michael Curtis. The song has been recorded and will soon be available. A private concert featuring Michael Curtis and Friends will take place at The Lumber Yard and Grimes Gardens on Saturday night. The guests of honor at the concert will be our local firefighters and first responders. Food and drink will be provided for this event.

Event 2-

October 2nd, Sunday Morning community worship. Service begins at 10:45 am: music by Michael Curtis and Friends. Prayer, worship and praise, scripture reading and challenge from local pastors. This event will be held at the Eastland Football field, backup venue at the Ranger College Auditorium, in case of rain

Event 3-

October 2nd, Sunday night gates open at 5pm, concert starts at 6pm, featuring Grammy award winning band Shenandoah at the football field.

Tickets will be sold at $30 per seat

6:00 pm Michael Curtis and Friends

7:00 pm Marty Raybon and Shenandoah.

Altar call conclusion

The goal is to underwrite the event by raising $100,000. Additional funds will be raised through the sale of tickets for the Shenandoah concert which will conclude the events on Sunday night.

The checks will be presented to the chiefs of each fire department at the concert. The winner of the drawing, who has been nominated by another person (who also lost their home) as worthy and most needful of the funding to rebuild their home, will also be announced that Sunday evening.

Tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware, Cisco Hardware & Supply, and at any Eastland County Fire Department.

You can learn how to help by going to the festival website.