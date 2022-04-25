Next week you can celebrate Abilene’s largest day of giving at a block party in downtown Abilene. We learn what fun you can find and how to make an early gift.

Abilene Gives Rock the Block Party

Cypress Street- Between North 2nd and North 3rd

Tuesday, May 3rd

4:30 pm

abilenegives.org

Join us to celebrate Abilene’s largest day of giving! We will have food, music, animals, a bounce house, a chance to win money in our Cash Cube, and so much more! Several Abilene-area nonprofits will be present, so this is a great time to have some fun while learning more about the causes that matter to you!

First Financial will be serving hamburgers and sausage wraps to anyone who donates through Abilene Gives.