This October you’re invited for a fun night out where you can play bunco to help local breast cancer patients through The Hendrick Hope Fund.

Founded in 2002, the Hendrick Bunco for Breast Cancer is an annual fundraiser benefitting The Hope Fund by Hendrick Health. The Hope Fund was established in 2001 to ensure that no one in our community goes without a mammogram due to financial limitations. Each year over 1,500 guests attend Bunco for Breast Cancer for a night of fun games to celebrate cancer survivors and raise money for The Hope Fund.

Bunco for Breast Cancer

Taylor County Expo Center Coliseum

1801 E. South 11th Street

Tuesday, October 18th

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

$35 per player

hendrickhopefund.org