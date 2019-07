Austin band Shinyribs is coming to Abilene for a fundraising concert for The Community Foundation of Abilene’s Future Fund. We learn about the concert and how you can get your tickets.

Off Road featuring Shinyribs

The Grace Museum Courtyard

102 Cypress St.

Saturday, September 14th

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Proceeds benefit the Future Fund

Tickets at cfabilene.org/futurefund