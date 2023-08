There are some exciting events coming soon to The Abilene Convention Center. Get a preview of these shows you won’t want to miss!

August 31st, Country Music Legend, Dwight Yoakam in concert

September 16th, Last Comic Standing Winner, Felipe Esparza in concert

November 7th, Disney Junior, Costume Palooza Live on Tour

November 11th, One of the biggest bands in Christian Music, Newsboys in concert

