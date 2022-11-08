Last year Abilene’s Dusty Hudgins found is mother’s cookbook from 1962 featuring favored recipes of Abilene ISD cafeteria workers in the 1950s and 1960s. After posting a photo of the original book interest grew and the Hudgins reprinted the books and sold them with funds going to charity.

Now he has a website dedicated to the book and the continuing mission to make a difference in his community through his mother’s recipes.

We talk with Hudgins about the book and what it is doing to help people in Abilene and the surrounding areas.

“Our Favorite Recipes”

A collection of the AISD Food Worker’s favorite recipes from the 50’s and 60’s

abilenecookbook.com