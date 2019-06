Summer if officially here and The Dyess We Care Team is holding a car wash this Saturday to help Friends for Life, s an organization whose mission is to provide needed assistance for the elderly and those with disabilities that don’t have family or friends to help them.

Operation Special Santa Car Wash Fox Coffee 4574 South 14th Saturday, June 22nd 11:00 am - 4:00 pm dyesswecareteam.com Find them on Facebook