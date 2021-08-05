Cultura Local ABI to celebrate Mola Art in Downtown Abilene

News relaser from Cultura Local ABI
Cultura Local ABI invites our community to explore and experience the international folk
art of Mola Art. Saturday, Aug 7 from 9:30am-11am. This is a time for all ages to come
discover, share and marvel at the diversity and beauty of handmade folk art from
cultures representative of our community. We are also creating a fun common ground for
children, youth and adults in our community to gain an understanding and engage in
dialogue about international folk art communities, their traditions and cultural identity. For
generations the indigenous Kuna communities of Colombia and Panamá have passed
down an ancient appliqué technique of hand sewing cut-out layers of fabric to form an
intricate piece of art. Each fabric is the specific design of the artisan woman who
carefully works on it. The Kuna culture, beliefs and traditions can be found woven into
each composition. Some depict stories, animals or daily scenes while others offer a
more abstract design. On Saturday, August 7th, 9:30-11am, we are inviting children,
youth and yes, even adults to come experience culture, create culture and be Mola
artists for the day!
Event Info:
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Cultura Local ABI at the Elks Arts Center
1174 North 1st Street
9:30am-11am
ABOUT CULTURA LOCAL ABI:
Cultura Local ABI works to provide authentic multicultural public programming and
showcases varied forms of artistic cultural expression from all over the world that exists
here in Abilene and the Big Country.
We highlight cultures from local citizens and share the beauty and uniqueness of their
heritage and our city’s living heritage.Cultura Local ABI is a nonprofit 501c3 organization