Cultura Local ABI to celebrate Mola Art in Downtown Abilene

News relaser from Cultura Local ABI

Cultura Local ABI invites our community to explore and experience the international folk

art of Mola Art. Saturday, Aug 7 from 9:30am-11am. This is a time for all ages to come

discover, share and marvel at the diversity and beauty of handmade folk art from

cultures representative of our community. We are also creating a fun common ground for

children, youth and adults in our community to gain an understanding and engage in

dialogue about international folk art communities, their traditions and cultural identity. For

generations the indigenous Kuna communities of Colombia and Panamá have passed

down an ancient appliqué technique of hand sewing cut-out layers of fabric to form an

intricate piece of art. Each fabric is the specific design of the artisan woman who

carefully works on it. The Kuna culture, beliefs and traditions can be found woven into

each composition. Some depict stories, animals or daily scenes while others offer a

more abstract design. On Saturday, August 7th, 9:30-11am, we are inviting children,

youth and yes, even adults to come experience culture, create culture and be Mola

artists for the day!

Event Info:

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Cultura Local ABI at the Elks Arts Center

1174 North 1st Street

9:30am-11am

ABOUT CULTURA LOCAL ABI:

Cultura Local ABI works to provide authentic multicultural public programming and

showcases varied forms of artistic cultural expression from all over the world that exists

here in Abilene and the Big Country.

We highlight cultures from local citizens and share the beauty and uniqueness of their

heritage and our city’s living heritage.Cultura Local ABI is a nonprofit 501c3 organization