Death of a Salesman returns to ACT stage

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES DEATH OF A SALESMAN PERFORMANCES OCTOBER 25TH THRU NOVEMBER 3RD

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present its second production of the 2019-20 ACT Remembers season, DEATH OF A SALESMAN, written by Arthur Miller, and directed by Jenni Harbour. Performance dates will be October 25th thru November 3rd .

The 1949 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, and the 1949 Tony Award for Best Play, DEATH OF A SALESMAN was written by American playwright Arthur Miller, and is considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. It tells the story of a failing salesman, Willy Loman, as he struggles with what his failure means to him, his family, and those around him. Abilene Community Theatre originally produced DEATH OF A SALESMAN during the 1960-1961 season.

Abilene Community Theatre’s production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN is directed by Jenni Harbour, and features Gary Varner as Willy Loma, Pam Peraza as his wife Linda, and Cody Baker and Travis Eason as their sons Biff and Hap. The cast also includes Austin Owens, Scot Miller, Tracy Brown, Adam Singleton, Amy Watterman, Paul Mathis, Sarah Gonzales, Easton Kandt, and Mike Stephens.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performances will be October 25th, 26th, November 1st, and 2nd at 7:30pm, and October 27th and November 3rd at 2pm. There will also be a special student matinee on Thursday, October 31st at 9am (matinee does require reservations). DEATH OF A SALESMAN is produced by special agreement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

This production does include adult themes and strong language.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, October 14th , and to the general public on Monday, October 21st . Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/actabilenetickets/, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.

For more information about this production, to request posters or graphics, and to arrange interviews or appearances, please contact Mike Stephens, ACT Media Contact at getintheactproduction@gmail.com or at 325-513-2706.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2019-20 Season is ACT’s 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.