Join The Junior League of Abilene for a full lunch and our annual style show and community partners presentation. Models will be marching down the runway in holiday apparel from event merchants! Each ticket includes admission to the Market Hall after the show so you can buy the looks you loved. All tables seat 8.

Regular Table: $425

Individual Ticket: $60

Style Show & Luncheon: Deck the Runway

Abilene Convention Center

Friday, November 3rd

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

VIP Table: $750

Christmas Carousel

Abilene Convention Center

November 2nd – 5th

