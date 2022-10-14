Next weekend The McMurry University Theatre Department is bringing a Disney classic to life on stage. We talk with cast members about the show.
Beauty and the Beast
McMurry University- Radford Auditorium
October 20th at 7:30 pm
October 21st at 10:00 am
October 22nd at 7:30 pm
October 23rd at 2:00 pm
$18- General Admission
$15- Military/Seniors
$7- McMurry Students/Employees
Breakfast with Belle
McMurry University- Amy Graves Ryan Little Theatre
Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 am
General Admission – $10
Learn more at mcm.edu/theatre