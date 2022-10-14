Next weekend The McMurry University Theatre Department is bringing a Disney classic to life on stage. We talk with cast members about the show.

Beauty and the Beast

McMurry University- Radford Auditorium

October 20th at 7:30 pm

October 21st at 10:00 am

October 22nd at 7:30 pm

October 23rd at 2:00 pm

$18- General Admission

$15- Military/Seniors

$7- McMurry Students/Employees

Breakfast with Belle

McMurry University- Amy Graves Ryan Little Theatre

Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 am

General Admission – $10

Learn more at mcm.edu/theatre