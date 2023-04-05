Pop-up illustrator Matthew Reinhart is coming to Abilene to visit The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature next weekend. His visit comes just in time for the premiere of a new documentary featuring the NCCIL. We learned what fun you can find in Downtown Abilene and how you can get your tickets for the premiere.

Weekend Schedule:

April 14th:

Inter-Collegiate Lecture

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

HSU Frost Center

2200 Hickory Street

Free to the Public

University Art students encouraged to attend

April 15th:

Workshops with Matthew Reinhart

NCCIL

102 Cedar Street

10:00 am & 11:00 am

For ages Pre-K, 4 and up

$20/child or FREE to NCCIL Members, register at nccil.org

Guided Pop-up art and book signings

Family Fun Super Saturday

NCCIL

102 Cedar Street

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Free to the community

Balloons, Party Hat Art Bar, and more…

NCCIL Documentary World Premiere

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress Street

Mezzanine Patron Party (by invitation only) 6:00 pm

Movie Begins 7:30 pm

3 ticket levels purchased at nccil.org

Student Rush Tickets: $5 cash at the door for High School and University students

Learn more at The NCCIL Website