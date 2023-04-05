Pop-up illustrator Matthew Reinhart is coming to Abilene to visit The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature next weekend. His visit comes just in time for the premiere of a new documentary featuring the NCCIL. We learned what fun you can find in Downtown Abilene and how you can get your tickets for the premiere.
Weekend Schedule:
April 14th:
Inter-Collegiate Lecture
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
HSU Frost Center
2200 Hickory Street
Free to the Public
University Art students encouraged to attend
April 15th:
Workshops with Matthew Reinhart
NCCIL
102 Cedar Street
10:00 am & 11:00 am
For ages Pre-K, 4 and up
$20/child or FREE to NCCIL Members, register at nccil.org
Guided Pop-up art and book signings
Family Fun Super Saturday
NCCIL
102 Cedar Street
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free to the community
Balloons, Party Hat Art Bar, and more…
NCCIL Documentary World Premiere
Paramount Theatre
352 Cypress Street
Mezzanine Patron Party (by invitation only) 6:00 pm
Movie Begins 7:30 pm
3 ticket levels purchased at nccil.org
Student Rush Tickets: $5 cash at the door for High School and University students
