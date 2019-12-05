Donate to Hendrick Hospice this month to Light Up a Life

Information from Hendrick Hospice:

Light up a Life is the annual fundraiser benefiting the patients and families of Hendrick Hospice Care. This campaign allows Hendrick Hospice Care to provide services to everyone, despite ability to pay. For each $15 donation, a bulb is placed on the Mall of Abilene or Sweetwater tree in memory, in honor, or in celebration of a loved one.

Become a Hospice Star

Donate $15 per month for 12 months or any amount more than $180. All Hospice Stars receive a T-shirt.



Ways to Give:

TREE – Your donation of $500 will plant a tree on the Hendrick Hospice Care Center grounds.

BRICK – Your donation of $250 will place an engraved brick paver on the walkway in Legacy Park.

BULB – Your donation of $15 or more will light a bulb on the trees inside the Mall of Abilene or the Roscoe State Bank in Sweetwater. Become a Hospice Star by pledge $15 per month for one year.

Mall of Abilene in the Men’s Dillard’s Courtyard – opens Monday, November 20

Roscoe State Bank in Sweetwater, 209 Cedar St. – opens Monday, November 27

Drop by or mail to: Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, Texas 79601

To Volunteer at the Light up a Life Trees

Contact Sabra Knox at 325.670.6960 to volunteer at the Mall of Abilene or the Roscoe State Bank in Sweetwater.