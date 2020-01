There is a new state of the art gun range in Anson. We find out what Double Diamond has to offer and how you can join them for their grand opening this Saturday.

Double Diamond Gun Range

2065 U S Highway 277 S

Anson, TX

Grand Opening

Saturday, February 1st

9:00 am – 7:00 pm

(325) 823-4867

ddgr.us

Find Them on Facebook