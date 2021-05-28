Dr. Paula Kluth to speak at 17th Annual Autism Extravaganza

This year’s event will include Dr. Paula Kluth, an Autism consultant, author and educator on how to create inclusive opportunities for students with disabilities. She will present, “You’re Going to Love This Kid: 5 Ways to Include & Support Students with Autism.” In this interactive session, participants will learn practical ways of teaching students on the autism spectrum and other disabilities in general education.

Dr. Kluth will share how to create ways to be more understanding, responsive and engaging in any and all learning opportunities for special needs students, whether it’s in schools or at home. Topics will include listening to the voices of those with autism, creating more active and responsive lessons, teaching to fascinations/interests, and providing opportunities for communication and social skill development. Several ideas for teaching virtually will also be offered. Dr. Kluth’s specializes in differentiating instruction and inclusive schooling.

The event is open to educators, family members, caregivers and anyone who wants to learn about Autism and how to be inclusive and understanding. The Autism Extravaganza will be at the Beltway Park Church North Campus at 2850 TX-351, Abilene. Social distancing and masks will be required.

The event is free, but registration is required. Please register at the ESC’s website. For more information or group bookings, contact the Region 14’s Education Service Center via email at adavies@esc14.net or by calling (325) 675-8600. This event is co-hosted by Abilene Christian University, Hardin-Simmons University, Hendrick Health, The West Texas Rehab Center and Workforce Solutions.

17th Annual Autism Extravaganza

Beltway Park Church North Campus

2850 Hwy 351

Tuesday, June 8th

9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Free Event, Registration Required

(325) 675-8600

esc14.net