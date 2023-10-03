Kate Hamill boldly re-imagines Bram Stoker’s classic tale of vampires and finds new monsters just beneath the skin. The gothic tropes of villains who wear evil on their sleeve and damsels in distress are replaced by all-too-human monsters and ferocious women who stab at the heart of the patriarchy itself.

Adult: $18.00

Student/Senior (55+)/Military: $15.00

Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15 minute intermission

Not appropriate for children under the age of 17. This play includes staged violence/gore which includes blood and knives; screaming; depictions and talk of death/dying, and mental illness; sexually suggestive moments including biting, kissing, passionate embraces; depictions of physical and emotional abuse including the objectification of women; descriptions of graphic imagery including implied infant death, cannibalism, murder, and suicide.

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy (Really)

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

October 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th at 7:30 pm

October 8th and 15th at 2:00 pm

General Admission- $18

Students/Seniors/Military- $15

our.show/actdracula