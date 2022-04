Community members and local businesses are coming together to put on a show to help neighbors in need. We learn about the drag show, food, drinks, and more that will help a group of individuals who lost their home in a fire in March of 2022.

Fire Relief Benefit Drag Show

ACT II Black Box Theatre

809 Barrow St.

Sunday, April 10th

5:30 pm

(325) 669-2598

Learn more on the Facebook event page