This November horror comes to The Abilene Community Theatre from the king of the genre himself, Stephen King. Misery performs the first two weekends of the month with a twist that will have you coming back to see the show twice.

Director Keith May chose to double-cast the play giving multiple actors and actresses the opportunity to bring Paul Sheldon and his number one fan, Annie Wilkes to life. The two casts, nicknamed after Stephen King’s two pen names “The Kings” and “The Bachmans” bring their own interpretation of the script and characters to life on alternating nights.

Misery originally a novel by King was later adapted by William Golding into both the movie which won Kathy Bates an Oscar and this play. May chose the play with the hopes of seeing if the suspense and thrills of the movie could be felt by theatregoers in front of live actors.

Misery by William Golding, based on a novel by Stephen King,

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

November 3rd – 5th & 10th – 12th at 7:30 pm

November 6th & 13th at 2:00 pm

“Kings” perform odd number dates

“Bachmans” perform even number dates

$18- General Admission

$15- Seniors, Students, Military

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org